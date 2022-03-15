A controversial rent deferment scheme could be presented to the Legislative Council soon, after receiving the backing of the Executive Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Carrie Lam gives green light to Hong Kong’s controversial rent deferral plan despite lobbying by developers and landlords

  • City leader supports amended version of finance minister Paul Chan’s rent deferment scheme, with no option to extend moratorium period
  • Proposal to be presented to Legislative Council, source says it could take effect very soon

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Updated: 5:43pm, 15 Mar, 2022

