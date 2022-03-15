Cross-border truck drivers at the Man Kam To checkpoint on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: ‘over 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s cross-border truck drivers could be out of a job’ as Shenzhen tightens restrictions
- Shenzhen has issued series of tough measures to restrict cross-border truck operations, including evicting more than 100 of the city’s drivers there
- Hong Kong drivers are now barred from heading to destinations in mainland China and must hand over their trucks to at designated border connection points
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cross-border truck drivers at the Man Kam To checkpoint on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang