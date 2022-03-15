Cross-border truck drivers at the Man Kam To checkpoint on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border truck drivers at the Man Kam To checkpoint on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: ‘over 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s cross-border truck drivers could be out of a job’ as Shenzhen tightens restrictions

  • Shenzhen has issued series of tough measures to restrict cross-border truck operations, including evicting more than 100 of the city’s drivers there
  • Hong Kong drivers are now barred from heading to destinations in mainland China and must hand over their trucks to at designated border connection points

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix YauWilliam Zheng
Cannix Yau and William Zheng

Updated: 8:49pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cross-border truck drivers at the Man Kam To checkpoint on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border truck drivers at the Man Kam To checkpoint on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE