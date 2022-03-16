Hong Kong’s Star Ferry, long a fixture of city life, says its very survival is under threat after years of losses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Star Ferry is struggling to cover salaries, pay off loans after logging HK$70 million in losses over past 2 years
- The company’s general manager says it has gone into ‘negative equity’, and does not expect to be able to pay off its debts even after 2047
- ‘In view of the threats posed by the current environment, I am afraid I can’t be optimistic … for Star Ferry to survive this wave,’ says David Chow
Topic | Transport and logistics
Hong Kong’s Star Ferry, long a fixture of city life, says its very survival is under threat after years of losses. Photo: Sam Tsang