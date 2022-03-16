Financial Secretary Paul Chan says quarantine-free travel to mainland China could resume in the second half of the year. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: quarantine-free travel to mainland China could resume in second half of year, finance chief says

  • Paul Chan says the city hopes ‘to put the pandemic under control in the coming two to three months’, laying the groundwork for restarting quarantine-free cross-border travel
  • The city is also planning a high-level international business summit for November to let finance industry leaders ‘see the situation for themselves’

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:06pm, 16 Mar, 2022

