Hong Kong’s unemployment rate for the three months ending in February rose to 4.5 per cent. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong jobless rate rises to five-month high of 4.5 per cent as social-distancing curbs take toll on catering, retail sectors
- Rolling three-month figure to end-February up 0.6 percentage points, as labour chief Law Chi-kwong says job market will continue to face pressure in the near term
- Unemployment in the food and beverage service sector surges to 8.1 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s unemployment rate for the three months ending in February rose to 4.5 per cent. Photo: Winson Wong