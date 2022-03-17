Hong Kong’s unemployment rate for the three months ending in February rose to 4.5 per cent. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong jobless rate rises to five-month high of 4.5 per cent as social-distancing curbs take toll on catering, retail sectors

  • Rolling three-month figure to end-February up 0.6 percentage points, as labour chief Law Chi-kwong says job market will continue to face pressure in the near term
  • Unemployment in the food and beverage service sector surges to 8.1 per cent

Laura Westbrook and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:31pm, 17 Mar, 2022

