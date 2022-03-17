Gyms have faced rising costs with zero profits under strict business curbs. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: one-fifth of fitness centres face closure under weight of business curbs, industry leader warns

  • Industry leader says fitness sector has lost at least HK$1 billion since temporary closure of centres in early January
  • Fitness trainers struggling to find part-time work to earn income as union chief says few job opportunities available

Leung Pak-hei
Updated: 8:04pm, 17 Mar, 2022

