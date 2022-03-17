Hong Kong recorded a total of 50,505 departures in the first half of March, with a net outflow of 43,200 people between March 1 and 15. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records more than 50,000 departures in first half of March as exodus shows no sign of abating
- Net outflow of people between March 1 and 15 was 43,200, latest Immigration Department statistics show
- Largest number of departures so far this year was recorded on March 6 when 5,082 people left the city
