Coronavirus: Hong Kong records more than 50,000 departures in first half of March as exodus shows no sign of abating

  • Net outflow of people between March 1 and 15 was 43,200, latest Immigration Department statistics show
  • Largest number of departures so far this year was recorded on March 6 when 5,082 people left the city

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:13pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Hong Kong recorded a total of 50,505 departures in the first half of March, with a net outflow of 43,200 people between March 1 and 15. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
