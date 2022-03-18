A man reads a job recruitment newspaper at Dragon Centre, Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: unemployed Hongkongers from 13 business types hit by fifth wave to get HK$10,000 handout
- Employees who had to temporarily stop working due to social-distancing rules are eligible to apply for the subsidy
- A Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker says authorities should also extend the scheme to those who have been unemployed for a long time
