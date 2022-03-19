A “Gift and Take” fridge at a food court in Dragon Centre shopping centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
A “Gift and Take” fridge at a food court in Dragon Centre shopping centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Covid and poverty: Hong Kong’s downtrodden survive on food court leftovers, seek out free meals from charities as pandemic takes its toll

  • Some would rather not apply for social assistance, daunted by red tape and complex application procedures
  • Charities say even people in their twenties who are on their last legs financially are among applicants seeking free meals

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:07am, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A “Gift and Take” fridge at a food court in Dragon Centre shopping centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
A “Gift and Take” fridge at a food court in Dragon Centre shopping centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE