A recruitment board in an industrial building in Ngau Tau Kok has seen job vacancies dry up. Photo: May Tse
Explainer |
Coronavirus: what are the Hong Kong financial relief schemes available and can they help SMEs, unemployed affected by fifth wave?
- Wage subsidies will be handed out via the Employment Support Scheme to affected small and medium-sized enterprises
- Those who have lost their jobs or have had to stop work temporarily due to social-distancing curbs can receive subsidies through Temporary Unemployment Relief scheme
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A recruitment board in an industrial building in Ngau Tau Kok has seen job vacancies dry up. Photo: May Tse