The iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan, a community isolation facility. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: why thousands of rooms at Hong Kong’s isolation hotels for Covid-19 patients are still empty
- City leader has vowed to redesignate the space for other purposes, with authorities revealing occupancy rate at just over 50 per cent
- Government in February secured more than 23,000 units across 18 hotels and makeshift facilities
