The iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan, a community isolation facility. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan, a community isolation facility. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: why thousands of rooms at Hong Kong’s isolation hotels for Covid-19 patients are still empty

  • City leader has vowed to redesignate the space for other purposes, with authorities revealing occupancy rate at just over 50 per cent
  • Government in February secured more than 23,000 units across 18 hotels and makeshift facilities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen MagramoNadia Lam
Kathleen Magramo and Nadia Lam

Updated: 6:16pm, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan, a community isolation facility. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan, a community isolation facility. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE