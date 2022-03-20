Hong Kong has been in the grip of a raging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong has been in the grip of a raging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to reveal eased pandemic measures earliest Monday, notes downward trend in infections

  • Lam also says those infected in fifth wave to be excused from testing in building lockdowns
  • She warns that a rebound could still happen as sewage testing has uncovered more cases, and more people are going out

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie WongGigi Choy
Natalie Wong and Gigi Choy

Updated: 1:00pm, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has been in the grip of a raging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong has been in the grip of a raging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE