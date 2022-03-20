Hong Kong’s finance chief says the city’s economy is set to contract in the first quarter of the financial year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s finance chief warns economy will contract in first quarter amid fifth wave of infections
- Paul Chan says growth depends on effectiveness of anti-epidemic efforts and more measures will soon be rolled out to help businesses
- ‘Assisting SMEs is the key to securing the strength and resilience of the economy, and more importantly, to help secure employment,’ Chan says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s finance chief says the city’s economy is set to contract in the first quarter of the financial year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng