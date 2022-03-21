Hong Kong Disneyland posted HK$2.4 billion in losses for its last financial year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Disneyland records HK$2.4 billion loss amid coronavirus-related closures, its seventh straight year without profit
- Embattled theme park says it did not operate for about 40 per cent of the calendar days in the last financial year because of social-distancing curbs
- However, its total attendance rebounded 64 per cent to 2.8 million year-on-year, driven mainly by Hong Kong residents
