Restaurant representatives have called on the government to move faster in lifting strict social-distancing rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong social-distancing: businesses tentatively welcome road map for easing restrictions, but many still have concerns

  • A catering industry representative says the government should move faster in lifting all restrictions on restaurants
  • An advocate for local bars owners, meanwhile, says he is sceptical the government will allow them to reopen as planned given its ‘frequent flip-flopping’

Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix YauTiffany Liang
Cannix Yau and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 5:38pm, 21 Mar, 2022

