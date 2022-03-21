Restaurant representatives have called on the government to move faster in lifting strict social-distancing rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong social-distancing: businesses tentatively welcome road map for easing restrictions, but many still have concerns
- A catering industry representative says the government should move faster in lifting all restrictions on restaurants
- An advocate for local bars owners, meanwhile, says he is sceptical the government will allow them to reopen as planned given its ‘frequent flip-flopping’
