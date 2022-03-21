Carrie Lam revealed plans to cut quarantine in half from 14 to seven days for fully-vaccinated residents. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents stuck abroad rush to book flights home, while others worry about ‘fast-changing policies’ after move to ease travel restrictions
- Carrie Lam revealed that quarantine for fully vaccinated residents will be cut in half from 14 to seven days starting from April 1
- While many residents changed their flight and hotel bookings to take advantage of a shorter quarantine, others worried about ‘fast-changing policies’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Carrie Lam revealed plans to cut quarantine in half from 14 to seven days for fully-vaccinated residents. Photo: Yik Yeung-man