Coronavirus: ‘hard-hearted’ landlords should offer rent relief to struggling businesses, says Hong Kong SME alliance
- Union of 320 small and medium-sized enterprises, backed by several pro-Beijing lawmakers, made the appeal on Tuesday
- ‘Many tenants are struggling over whether they should continue their businesses, lay off staff or even shut down their operations,’ says alliance organiser Stephen Sum
An alliance of SMEs called on ‘hard-hearted’ landlords to offer rent relief for tenants. Photo: Yik Yeung-man