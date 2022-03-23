Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has been struggling with plummeting advertising revenues and viewership. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong broadcaster TVB posts record loss of HK$647 million, its fourth straight year without profit
- Company attributes part of the loss to its acquisition of local e-commerce platform which has yet to turn a profit
- Station has also been struggling with plummeting advertising revenues and viewership
Topic | Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has been struggling with plummeting advertising revenues and viewership. Photo: EPA-EFE