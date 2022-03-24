The Hong Kong Sevens rugby event makes a return in November. K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong aims to show top investors it means business with high-level summit, Rugby Sevens matches and mainland China visits
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan expresses confidence the city’s situation will be much improved by the end of the year
- He also says Hong Kong will seek to drive economic growth by investing in the technology sector
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
