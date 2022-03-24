Hong Kong businesses have donated essential supplies to residents affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong businesses have donated essential supplies to residents affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong private sector donates essential supplies to residents affected by coronavirus epidemic

  • Crowd-donation platform Share for Good says it has received many contributions from businesses, including 20,000 rapid antigen tests and HK$500,000 worth of dining vouchers
  • Newly established Youth Anti-Coronavirus Link set to distribute HK$150 million worth of anti-epidemic supplies donated both locally and from mainland China

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:25pm, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong businesses have donated essential supplies to residents affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong businesses have donated essential supplies to residents affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
READ FULL ARTICLE