Hong Kong businesses have donated essential supplies to residents affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong private sector donates essential supplies to residents affected by coronavirus epidemic
- Crowd-donation platform Share for Good says it has received many contributions from businesses, including 20,000 rapid antigen tests and HK$500,000 worth of dining vouchers
- Newly established Youth Anti-Coronavirus Link set to distribute HK$150 million worth of anti-epidemic supplies donated both locally and from mainland China
Hong Kong businesses have donated essential supplies to residents affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Yik Yeung -man