Hong Kong’s jobless residents struggling through pandemic find lifeline in fridges filled with free food
- ‘Gift n Take’ project which started with handful of fridges last year expands to 40 locations
- Volunteers stock fridges with donated food items that city’s poorest can help themselves to
Wong Wai-kit, founder of the Gift and Take project, stands next to one of his refrigerators that provides food to those in need. Photo: Edmond So