Hong Kong residents like housewife Noor Sanna have been unable to apply to the consumption vouchers scheme due to its rigid eligibility rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ethnic minority communities, ex-offenders say they need HK$10,000 e-vouchers too

  • Rigid eligibility rules for e-voucher scheme go against spirit of helping needy, says Society for Community Organisation
  • Families, individuals struggling to make ends meet say e-vouchers would make a big difference

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 10:00am, 27 Mar, 2022

