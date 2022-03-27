Hong Kong residents like housewife Noor Sanna have been unable to apply to the consumption vouchers scheme due to its rigid eligibility rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ethnic minority communities, ex-offenders say they need HK$10,000 e-vouchers too
- Rigid eligibility rules for e-voucher scheme go against spirit of helping needy, says Society for Community Organisation
- Families, individuals struggling to make ends meet say e-vouchers would make a big difference
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
