Hong Kong’s unemployment rate for the three months ending in February rose to 4.5 per cent. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong finance chief expresses ‘firm confidence’ in city’s future despite predicted economic downturn in first quarter
- Paul Chan predicts further rise in unemployment rate in first quarter of year
- Chan attributed economic contraction to a variety of factors, including fifth wave of coronavirus infections and international geopolitical tensions
Topic | Hong Kong economy
