The last time the MTR Corporation raised fares was in 2019, by 3.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation set to freeze ticket prices this year, with 3.8 per cent fare rebate set to be extended
- Ticket prices will remain the same based on a mechanism that calculates fare levels; last increase was in 2019
- Fifth wave of coronavirus infections has resulted in a significant drop in MTR patronage, company official says
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
