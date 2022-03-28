Cathay Pacific says it is reviewing its flight schedules for April and May. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to increase flights as lawmaker calls for aircraft suspension rules to be further relaxed

  • With flight suspension mechanism to be eased from Friday, Cathay says it will review its April and May flying schedules
  • Tourism lawmaker Perry Yiu says threshold is still too low, suggests it can be based on proportion of Covid-19 cases instead of an absolute number

Erika NaSammy Heung
Updated: 10:13pm, 28 Mar, 2022

