Cathay Pacific says it is reviewing its flight schedules for April and May. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to increase flights as lawmaker calls for aircraft suspension rules to be further relaxed
- With flight suspension mechanism to be eased from Friday, Cathay says it will review its April and May flying schedules
- Tourism lawmaker Perry Yiu says threshold is still too low, suggests it can be based on proportion of Covid-19 cases instead of an absolute number
