Dr Eden Woon is set to become the new president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Photo: AmCham
Eden Woon to become new president of AmCham in Hong Kong in September amid ‘very challenging time’
- Business and academic leader Eden Woon say he hopes to ‘propel AmCham HK upward’ and benefit members, city’s business community
- Group’s chairman Joseph Armas thanks outgoing president Tara Joseph for serving as strong and honest broker
