Hong Kong retail sales plunge 14.6 per cent in February, marking sharpest dive in 19 months
- Year-on-year decline to HK$25.2 billion shows how anti-epidemic curbs have hammered the retail sector, government says
- Supermarkets’ growth of 8.2 per cent in first two months of 2022 came on the back of panic buying
This is the worst Hong Kong’s retail sales have fared since July 2020. Photo: Edmond So