Shorter quarantine periods and the lifting of flight bans from April 1 have spurred residents to make bookings for trips. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong residents plan first holiday trips in 2 years as city eases coronavirus travel restrictions

  • Shorter hotel quarantine, lifting of flight bans from April 1 spur residents to make holiday bookings
  • But some worry they might be stranded elsewhere if city authorities suddenly reinstate travel restrictions

Rachel YeoKathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:00am, 1 Apr, 2022

