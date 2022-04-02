Thousands of Filipino domestic workers are expected to arrive in Hong Kong, as the city lifts a travel ban. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong employment agents expect thousands of Filipino domestic workers to arrive as city lifts travel ban
- More than 5,000 could not travel after Hong Kong banned flights from the Philippines in January
- Agents find it easy to book flights, quarantine hotels, but expect demand to surge in coming weeks
