Hongkongers will receive the first half of this year’s e-voucher payments from Thursday. Photo: May Tse
More than 6 million Hongkongers set to receive HK$5,000 in first phase of e-voucher scheme from April 7
- Finance minister Paul Chan says AlipayHK, Tap & Go or WeChat Pay HK users to receive first half of e-voucher worth HK$5,000 in one instalment
- Octopus users to receive e-voucher in two payments of HK$4,000 and HK$1,000, with second instalment to be disbursed as early as June 16
Topic | Hong Kong economy
