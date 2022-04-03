Hongkongers will receive the first round of e-voucher from Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong property developers roll out discounts, promotions at shopping centres ahead of first phase of e-voucher scheme on April 7

  • Residents using their e-vouchers from April 7 to May 15 at malls owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties can get cash rebates, redeem dining coupons
  • Sino Group malls will run promotions from April 7 to 20, with coupons worth HK$300 available for those who spend HK$300 in a single transaction

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 8:37pm, 3 Apr, 2022

