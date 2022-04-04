The Transport and Housing Bureau has proposed a host of initiatives to reform the taxi industry and enhance the overall quality of the city’s cabs. Photo: EPA
The Transport and Housing Bureau has proposed a host of initiatives to reform the taxi industry and enhance the overall quality of the city’s cabs. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Premium fleet offering more comfort among host of initiatives to revamp Hong Kong taxi industry, boost quality of services

  • Transport and Housing Bureau says proposal will enhance quality of city’s taxis to meet residents’ demand for better services
  • Taxis could be upgraded to premium cabs offering Wi-fi and e-payment facilities, with drivers allowed to charge booking fee on top of metered fare

Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:05pm, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Transport and Housing Bureau has proposed a host of initiatives to reform the taxi industry and enhance the overall quality of the city’s cabs. Photo: EPA
The Transport and Housing Bureau has proposed a host of initiatives to reform the taxi industry and enhance the overall quality of the city’s cabs. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE