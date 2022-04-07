Restaurants are offering fewer promotions for this year’s scheme but the catering sector’s business could shoot up by 30 per cent this April, industry players say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers receive first phase of consumption vouchers but restaurants offering fewer perks as social-distancing curbs bite
- Restaurants offering fewer promotions for this year’s scheme as they continue to be affected by stringent social-distancing curbs, says industry leader Simon Wong
- But Ray Chui, chairman of Institute of Dining Art, predicts catering sector will see business shoot up by 30 per cent in April
Topic | Hong Kong economy
