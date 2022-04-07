The city will spend an extra HK$12 billion on a heavily revised wage subsidy scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: government to spend additional HK$12 billion on revamped wage subsidy scheme

  • The new round of the Employment Support Scheme has undergone major changes to expand eligibility
  • ‘We call this the ultimate version, because we can say that we have concretely accepted all the comments and proposed improvements,’ says city leader Carrie Lam

Gigi Choy and Ezra Cheung

Updated: 2:02pm, 7 Apr, 2022

The city will spend an extra HK$12 billion on a heavily revised wage subsidy scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
