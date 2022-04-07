More than 6.3 million residents received HK$5,000 in digital vouchers from the government on Thursday morning. Photo: SCMP
Shops empty as Hongkongers receive first batch of consumption vouchers; business owners note weaker boost in sales compared with last round
- More than 6.3 million residents received up to HK$5,000 in digital vouchers from the government on Thursday morning
- However, some small business owners say they did not see an immediate increase in sales on the first day compared with the previous round
