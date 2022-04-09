A toy lies next to a British variant of a Kinder Surprise egg. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa
Kinder global recall: pull of chocolate eggs product from shelves escalates in Hong Kong, with another item in line also linked to UK salmonella cases
- Residents urged not to consume Belgium-made Surprise Milk Chocolate Egg with Toy (3 x 20g) with best-before date of October 24
- Latest warning is second in under three days for popular brand
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
