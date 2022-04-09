The government has invited businesses to bid for the lease of 121 Peak Road. Photo: Dickson Lee
Bidders invited to compete for lease of historic Hong Kong dining spot on The Peak

  • The Government Property Agency opens up bids for three-year tenancy at 121 Peak Road, current site of The Peak Lookout restaurant
  • Formerly known as Peak Cafe, site was given Grade II Historic Building status by Antiquities and Monuments Office in 1981

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 7:24pm, 9 Apr, 2022

