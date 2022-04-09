Police have warned the public they could be charged with fraud if they try to convert e-vouchers into cash. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest 3 suspects over scheme to convert e-vouchers into cash as thousands of residents splash out at stores
- Three suspects are arrested in Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po and Tseung Kwan O after allegedly using social media to promote deal to convert e-vouchers into cash
- Residents go on shopping spree as AlipayHK reveals 20,000 users have already spent their vouchers in full
