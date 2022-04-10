Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung has urged local businesses to tap into opportunities in Nansha, Guangzhou. Photo: Winson Wong
Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung has urged local businesses to tap into opportunities in Nansha, Guangzhou. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Companies should tap opportunities in Nansha and create ‘outpost’ for Hong Kong, former leader says

  • Leung Chun-ying argues local companies should lobby mainland Chinese authorities for preferential policies to help them enter market
  • ‘We need to try to get together. Spreading around, with one Hong Kong firm setting up here and another setting up there, is not the solution,’ he says

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:14pm, 10 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung has urged local businesses to tap into opportunities in Nansha, Guangzhou. Photo: Winson Wong
Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung has urged local businesses to tap into opportunities in Nansha, Guangzhou. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE