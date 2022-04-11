A restaurant sits empty in Sai Kung amid Hong Kong’s Covid-19 pandemic.Photo: ickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: starved of customers, restaurants close down as financial support from government ‘too little and too late’
- Vegetarian dining pioneer Bobsy Gaia is just one of the business owners forced to make the hard choice of shutting their establishments
- Parko Chan, who has been running trio of restaurants for seven years, says financial support from government did not come soon enough
A restaurant sits empty in Sai Kung amid Hong Kong’s Covid-19 pandemic.Photo: ickson Lee