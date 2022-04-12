Local tours in Hong Kong can resume if staff and participants fulfil vaccination and rapid testing requirements, the city’s commerce chief has said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tours can resume if local guides, participants fulfil vaccination, testing requirements, commerce chief says
- Tour guides and staff must have received three vaccine shots while those joining the tour have to take rapid antigen tests in advance
- ‘Cruises to nowhere’ can also restart in May, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says
