Local tours in Hong Kong can resume if staff and participants fulfil vaccination and rapid testing requirements, the city’s commerce chief has said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Local tours in Hong Kong can resume if staff and participants fulfil vaccination and rapid testing requirements, the city’s commerce chief has said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Tourism
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong tours can resume if local guides, participants fulfil vaccination, testing requirements, commerce chief says

  • Tour guides and staff must have received three vaccine shots while those joining the tour have to take rapid antigen tests in advance
  • ‘Cruises to nowhere’ can also restart in May, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says

Topic |   Tourism
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:18pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Local tours in Hong Kong can resume if staff and participants fulfil vaccination and rapid testing requirements, the city’s commerce chief has said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Local tours in Hong Kong can resume if staff and participants fulfil vaccination and rapid testing requirements, the city’s commerce chief has said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE