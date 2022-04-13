Hong Kong has seen a rise in its unemployment rate at the start of the year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: 470,000 applications for Hong Kong government’s HK$10,000 unemployment handout ‘far beyond’ expectations
- Number of applications for Temporary Unemployment Relief scheme is a 57 per cent jump from anticipated figure
- Authorities aiming to pay out all successful applicants in coming three to four weeks
Topic | Hong Kong economy
