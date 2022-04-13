Hong Kong has seen a rise in its unemployment rate at the start of the year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong has seen a rise in its unemployment rate at the start of the year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: 470,000 applications for Hong Kong government’s HK$10,000 unemployment handout ‘far beyond’ expectations

  • Number of applications for Temporary Unemployment Relief scheme is a 57 per cent jump from anticipated figure
  • Authorities aiming to pay out all successful applicants in coming three to four weeks

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ezra Cheung

Updated: 4:04pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has seen a rise in its unemployment rate at the start of the year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong has seen a rise in its unemployment rate at the start of the year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE