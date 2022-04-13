Hong Kong supermarkets saw a 4.2 per cent rise in food prices amid the fifth wave. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: 4.2 per cent rise in food prices at Hong Kong supermarkets amid fifth wave surge and panic buying
- Consumer Council tracks cost of 90 grocery items across 11 categories at three major supermarket chains
- Food items with longer shelf lives saw the highest price jumps, while the cost of rice rose 9.2 per cent and eggs went up 8.2 per cent
