Hong Kong supermarkets saw a 4.2 per cent rise in food prices amid the fifth wave. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: 4.2 per cent rise in food prices at Hong Kong supermarkets amid fifth wave surge and panic buying

  • Consumer Council tracks cost of 90 grocery items across 11 categories at three major supermarket chains
  • Food items with longer shelf lives saw the highest price jumps, while the cost of rice rose 9.2 per cent and eggs went up 8.2 per cent

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 3:51pm, 13 Apr, 2022

