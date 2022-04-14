The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first quarter of the year, up from 1,463 in the same period last year.
The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first quarter of the year, up from 1,463 in the same period last year.
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s fifth wave saw 82 per cent spike in consumer complaints related to online shopping in first quarter of year

  • The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first three months of 2022, up from 1,463 in the same period last year
  • The surge in issues with food-ordering platforms was one of the main factors behind the overall rise

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first quarter of the year, up from 1,463 in the same period last year.
The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first quarter of the year, up from 1,463 in the same period last year.
READ FULL ARTICLE