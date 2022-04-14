The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first quarter of the year, up from 1,463 in the same period last year.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s fifth wave saw 82 per cent spike in consumer complaints related to online shopping in first quarter of year
- The number of complaints related to internet shopping soared to 2,669 in the first three months of 2022, up from 1,463 in the same period last year
- The surge in issues with food-ordering platforms was one of the main factors behind the overall rise
