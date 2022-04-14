Residents are getting ready to go “revenge spending” once social-distancing measures after relaxed. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘Revenge spending’: Hongkongers prepare for shopping spree as city set to relax coronavirus curbs from April 21

  • Residents set to splash out after city leader Carrie Lam announces easing of business curbs from April 21
  • Industry leaders say they are preparing for reopening, but regular rapid-testing requirement for staff could create large costs

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Kathleen MagramoTiffany LiangRachel YeoCannix Yau
Kathleen Magramo Tiffany Liang Rachel Yeo and Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:46pm, 14 Apr, 2022

