Hong Kong’s renovation industry has been reeling from an acute shortage of decoration workers, a crunch in the supply of building materials and rising costs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s renovation misery: workers vanish, clients postpone jobs over Covid-19 concerns, deliveries stuck in mainland China

  • ‘Two-month delay the norm’ in renovation jobs, because even when there’s opportunities, there are no workers
  • Many decoration workers have been infected with coronavirus or switched to other jobs to stay safe

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Apr, 2022

