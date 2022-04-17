Hong Kong’s renovation industry has been reeling from an acute shortage of decoration workers, a crunch in the supply of building materials and rising costs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s renovation misery: workers vanish, clients postpone jobs over Covid-19 concerns, deliveries stuck in mainland China
- ‘Two-month delay the norm’ in renovation jobs, because even when there’s opportunities, there are no workers
- Many decoration workers have been infected with coronavirus or switched to other jobs to stay safe
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s renovation industry has been reeling from an acute shortage of decoration workers, a crunch in the supply of building materials and rising costs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen