Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said Hong Kong’s economy will rebound if the Covid-19 situation continues to improve. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Economy set to rebound if Covid-19 situation stabilises: Hong Kong’s finance chief
- Paul Chan made the remarks on his blog on Sunday, a day after city’s daily infections fell below 800 for first time in nine weeks
- ‘If this trend continues and we head towards the dynamic zero-Covid strategy, we will have a better business environment in the second quarter,’ Chan says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
