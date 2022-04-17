Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said Hong Kong’s economy will rebound if the Covid-19 situation continues to improve. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said Hong Kong’s economy will rebound if the Covid-19 situation continues to improve. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Economy set to rebound if Covid-19 situation stabilises: Hong Kong’s finance chief

  • Paul Chan made the remarks on his blog on Sunday, a day after city’s daily infections fell below 800 for first time in nine weeks
  • ‘If this trend continues and we head towards the dynamic zero-Covid strategy, we will have a better business environment in the second quarter,’ Chan says

Nadia Lam
Updated: 4:32pm, 17 Apr, 2022

