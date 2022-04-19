Thousands of shoppers were seen in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Easter
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Business booms for Hong Kong restaurants and shopping malls over Easter break as consumption vouchers help to fuel surge

  • Residents were eager to spend their government consumption vouchers, snapping up electronics and premium groceries
  • Industry professionals estimate business grew by 20 per cent in catering sector as more people dined out during break

Rachel YeoTiffany Liang
Updated: 7:00am, 19 Apr, 2022

