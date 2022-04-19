Three major cinema chains have banned eating and drinking in their theatre houses. Photo: Warton Li
Most Hong Kong cinemas ban eating or drinking inside theatres ahead of reopening
- Three major cinema chains say eating or drinking will not be allowed when they reopen on Thursday
- From April 21, film-goers and cinema staff must have had three vaccine doses in order for food and drinks to be served
Topic | Hong Kong social distancing
Three major cinema chains have banned eating and drinking in their theatre houses. Photo: Warton Li