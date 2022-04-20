Hong Kong’s consumers are gearing up for a “revenge spending” binge ahead of the much-anticipated lifting of dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: bookings pour in for restaurants ahead of easing of Covid-19 dine-in restrictions

  • Several high-end restaurants are full or close to completely booked, with no openings at some places until end of June
  • Armed with consumption vouchers distributed earlier this month, some Hongkongers prepare for ‘revenge spending’

Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Apr, 2022

